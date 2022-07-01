Money in the Bank 2022 - 5 finishes for the Women's Ladder match

This year's Women's Money in the Bank match has seven competitors. Becky Lynch was the last person to qualify for the match, winning the main event on the latest RAW.

She joins former champions and Money in the Bank winners Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The rest of the contenders are Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

The ladder match traditionally has a few former winners to tease that they could win a second briefcase. Former winner Carmella will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title this year.

On the surface, every star has an equal chance of winning the 2022 ladder match. Certain performers, however, are more likely to succeed than others. Here are five possible finishes for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#5 Liv Morgan wins the Money in the Bank ladder match

Over the last year, Liv Morgan has witnessed considerable growth in her career. During that time, she unsuccessfully challenged for both the RAW Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Even with those championship opportunities, Morgan is yet to break through and win the gold. Now, her best shot might be to win the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank match.

Had she won the ladder match a few years ago, it would have been harder to take her seriously as a threat. But with a renewed push and support of the WWE Universe, Morgan could alter her future by capturing the briefcase.

#4 A former winner wins a second briefcase

Asuka won the briefcase in 2020.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have both already won Money in the Bank. The Empress of Tomorrow was awarded the RAW Women's title due to Becky Lynch's pregnancy. Bliss cashed in on Nia Jax on the same night as winning the briefcase.

As mentioned earlier, WWE always includes former Money in the Bank winners. This allows the announcers to say that a particular star is a threat because they've already won the match.

Despite that, double-winners are rare. The men's contest has only one two-time winner in CM Punk. The Miz and Edge technically had two contracts after winning separate one-on-one matches for the briefcase.

In the case of Bliss and the Empress of Tomorrow, however, they are threats to win for a second time. Both women are multi-time champions, and one of them could add two-time Money in the Bank winner to their resume.

#3 Lacey Evans adds another chapter to her story by capturing the briefcase

Lacey Evans has a good chance to walk out of Las Vegas with the briefcase.

Following WrestleMania 38, vignettes for Lacey Evans started to air on SmackDown. In those vignettes, Evans recalled her tough upbringing and how she had to rely on herself and not others.

The character rebrand plays more into her past as a member of the US Marine Corps. The new gimmick might finally lead Evans to a title. Like Morgan, the former Sassy Southern Belle has been close to winning a Championship several times.

In her first run on the main roster, she unsuccessfully challenged for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles. If there was a year where Evans winning would make sense, it would be this year.

#2 Raquel Rodriguez announces her arrival by winning the ladder match

Will Rodriguez set the divisions on their heads by winning the briefcase?

In two short months, Raquel Rodriguez has taken Ronda Rousey to the limit and has qualified for Money in the Bank. These could be the two signs she has some backing from WWE's management.

Rousey isn't infallible, so letting other stars like Rodriguez and Shotzi feud with her will make the division better. If Rosey mowed through everyone, her matches wouldn't be that entertaining.

Rodriguez has proven herself to be both agile and strong. She has a unique blend of size and athleticism like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Winning this year's ladder match is a possibility for the former NXT Women's Champ.

#1 Becky Lynch gets back on track by winning the briefcase

Becky Lynch's character arc since losing the RAW Women's Title has been interesting. She had many chances to win back the gold, but each attempt was unsuccessful.

In a triple threat match against Asuka and Belair at Hell in a Cell, Lynch didn't factor into the outcome as The EST pinned The Empress of Tomorrow to retain the championship.

Rhea Ripley was pulled from the title match at Money in the Bank due to injury, so a new challenger for Belair was needed. Lynch missed the chance when Carmella returned and won the fatal five-way number one contender match.

As one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, Lynch winning the briefcase seems like a probable conclusion. She has a history with both current champions and could add a Money in the Bank win to her impressive resume.

