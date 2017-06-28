5 finishing moves that have been used by multiple wrestlers

The professional wrestling business is not above plagiarism.

by Akash Cillanki

A finisher can define a wrestler’s career

Finishing moves are amongst the most important parts of professional wrestling and can quite frankly make or break gimmicks. Who would Stone Cold Steve Austin be without his famed Stone Cold Stunner? We shudder to think.

But, just because of the importance of the move, it doesn’t mean that two people can’t use the same move as their finisher. Sure, it is frowned upon in today’s world to do so, but we have seen it from time to time where two wrestlers simultaneously use the same finisher during their careers.

With the limited number of moves available to wrestlers, unless you’re very very innovative, there’s a good chance that the move you use has been used by someone else before you. So, what about today’s WWE? Are there men and women on the roster who have used the same finisher as others? Well, yeah, that’s why this article exists in the first place.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 finishing moves that have been used by multiple wrestlers:

#5 GTS – CM Punk and Hideo Itami

Itami’s version is the original

The Go to Sleep was made famous in the WWE by CM Punk who used it to devastating effect during his rise to the top of the company and eventual ignominious exit. But, what is a little-known fact to casual fans is that Punk wasn’t the first man to use the move and make it famous to hardcore audiences.

That honour belongs to the Hideo Itami – current NXT Superstar who popularised the move during his time wrestling in his homeland of Japan. Itami is widely considered as the inventor of the move, and if rumours are to be believed, Punk borrowed the move without consulting the Japanese Superstar.

If the Cult of Personality ever returns to the WWE, it will be interesting to see how the company handles the two men using the move. Would they force Itami – who has first claim to the move – not to use it anymore?

