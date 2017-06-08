5 WWE Superstars and their real life stunts

Life imitating art.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2017, 16:05 IST

Worst case scenario: ticking off The Rock

We often hear murmurs on the internet wrestling community of WWE superstars getting up to some mischief outside of the squared circle, and in all honesty who can blame them? They’re on the road 300 days of the year, and when you’re away from your family for that length of time, sometimes you’ve got to keep yourself entertained.

These particular stories, however, aren’t anything to be ashamed of; and in fact, they should be admired. Whether it was planned, unintentional or not, some of the entries on this list will truly give you another perspective on some of your all-time favourite professional wrestlers. Sure there’s a chance that a few of them were fabricated, but where’s the fun in believing that?

The list of superstars on here ranges from world class main event talent all the way down to your every day jobbers, with a couple of surprises in between. It’s fascinating to us that you can have this larger than life persona on screen, in addition to being able to translate that superhero nature into real life activities. Bravo, gentlemen.

With all of that being said, here are five WWE stars and their real life stunts – warning, don’t try a couple of these at home.

#1 Chris Masters

Masters should’ve been huge



The king of the master lock, Chris Masters never really reached that next level during his WWE career. Despite choking out several top names over the course of his stay, the company failed to push him into a permanent main event spot. Instead, he slipped into the midcard before eventually being released altogether.

But we aren’t here to talk about that – we’re instead here to discuss how Masters saved his mother’s life. A few years back, a criminal committed arson at her home with his mum still inside the facility. Masters got to the scene, at which point he reportedly pulled a 10-foot tree from the ground and used it to make a path to his mother’s window.