5 for 1 Raw 3/20/17: Clubs, yards, and index cards

For every one good thing in WWE, there are 5 bad things. Let's be honest. When you love pro wrestling so much, there's a lot to hate.

The Bad 1: Mick Foley actually DOES need index cards

Sure, the mic issues weren’t his fault, but everything before this week’s Raw kind of is. Stephanie was right, as the heels inexplicably usually are.

I’m happy that Foley got fired. He needs index cards because of his performance as GM of Raw. He literally wrote the names of cities on his hand so he wouldn’t forget where he was, and what to say out loud.

He gave Roman Reigns so many friggin’ unearned opportunities I lost count, and I think Mick must have too. He would praise the women of their division for breaking down walls and making history! Then he would berate them and scream in their faces in the same promo, because “wrestling is hard.”

He was kind of a jerk to Sami Zayn, for a bit.

He legitimately sucked at his job. That is not something I take any joy in. I love Mick Foley, and always will. But 2016-17 was not the time for him to be General Manager and then sort of just sadly shuffle out the door. The last six months seem specifically designed to make him look bad. And make Steph and Triple H look, well, good at their jobs.

The Bad 2: The Club’s continued idiocy

Dome and Domer

Last week The Club, in a move that rivals the entire Twilight series in stupidity, got involved in a #1 Contenders match between Enzo & Big Cass, and the twins’ version of a tag team if Arnold played both roles, Sheamus and Cesaro. By law, this makes their Wrestlemania match a 6-Man Tag Team match for The Club’s belts.

But hold on to your Irish potatoes! For some reason, this week Sheamus and Cesaro had to beat Enzo & Cass AND The Club in a 4-on-2 Handicap match to be able to go on to ‘Mania.

So, because either The Club hates being the Champions, or because they are literally the dumbest people on earth, they attack THEIR OWN PARTNERS, basically ensuring a triple threat 6-man tag match at ‘Mania, and losing any advantage they had. No wonder it took them so long to get the titles in the first place.