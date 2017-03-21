WWE News: Stephanie McMahon fires Mick Foley

Who will replace Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw?

Mick Foley has been relieved of his duties

What’s the story?

General Manager Mick Foley was fired by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon to kick off tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. He came out on Raw to announce a leave of absence but would be interrupted by Stephanie who fired Mick Foley in his home state.

This brings to an end Foley’s nine-month role with the Raw brand and leaves the flagship show without a general manager heading into WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

When Shane McMahon returned to the WWE in 2017, Vince McMahon provoked his son and his daughter to outdo each other when it came to booking the shows as they battled for control of the product.

Eventually, Vince named them both commissioners of their brands which led to them picking their general managers. This led to Shane choosing Daniel Bryan and Stephanie choosing Foley.

Foley has been at the centre of the Seth Rollins-Triple H feud as he has questioned the actions of Stephanie, Kevin Owens, and other affiliated with Triple H for months now. It all came to a head on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw when Foley refused to fire anyone on the roster and suggested that Stephanie should lose her job instead.

This led to a confrontation with Triple H, the return of Mr Socko, and a brawl between Rollins and Triple H to close Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

Many fans have speculated that soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, would be brought in to replace Foley as the general manager and those doors have officially been opened. Angle has also expressed interest in working with the WWE past the Hall of Fame induction, so this is a strong possibility.

What’s next?

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will likely continue to run Raw onscreen, but expect to see a new GM named soon; possibly as soon as the Raw after WrestleMania.

Author’s take

Hopefully, the next general manager of Raw will not have to endure all the verbal abuse and emasculation that Stephanie dealt out to Foley all year long. It probably won’t happen, but a kid can dream, can’t he?

