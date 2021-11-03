5 forgettable WWE factions

Factions have always been an important part of WWE storylines. Amongst other advantages, a faction is a credible way to promote a younger star by aligning them with some of the more established members of the roster. The relationship between the members of a faction always allows the possibility of intriguing storylines.

WWE has seen some memorable factions throughout its history. D-Generation X was an integral part of much of the Attitude Era. Evolution led Batista to become a major WWE superstar and provided a late-career triumph for Ric Flair. The New Day has completely rejuvenated the careers of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. The Shield created main eventers out of all three of its members.

However, not all factions created by WWE were as successful as DX. For every great unit, the company has created several mediocre or subpar factions. These stables were not popular amongst the WWE faithful and didn't create headliners out of any of its members.

Here is a list of five totally forgettable WWE factions.

#5 The Social Outcasts (led by former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Heath Slater)

MondayNightRaw @XplicitambroX I feel happy seing The Fantastic Four of WWE : The Social Outcasts 😊 I feel happy seing The Fantastic Four of WWE : The Social Outcasts 😊 https://t.co/H6pUq7E0uZ

Heath Slater has been part of many forgettable tag teams and stables in his WWE career, and The Social Outcasts was a typical Slater stable. Comprising of four lower-card wrestlers with no hope of climbing up the hierarchical ladder, The Social Outcasts didn't receive considerable fan reaction.

The members believed they were misused by WWE and were looked down on by the rest of the locker room. Thus they formed a union to do something about their misuse. However, they kept losing almost all of their matches.

Adam Rose's suspension from WWE over allegations of domestic abuse helped end any hope of a push. The faction disbanded soon after, and no member gained prominent status owing to their time in the faction.

Edited by Kartik Arry