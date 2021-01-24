"I hated every minute of it" - Charles "Godfather" Wright on his time in Right to Censor in WWE

Charles Wright is best known for his time in WWE as "The Godfather". The "pimp" character memorably came to the ring accompanied by beautiful ladies complete with a cane and outlandish get up.

"The Godfather" was a hugely successful character during WWE's "Attitude Era", but he and many others were heavily criticised for its lude, rude and controversial subject matter.

Parents Television Council, an uber-conservative group, took severe offence to WWE's product, with specific emphasis on The Godfather, and protested against it avidly. WWE reacted by parodying them, and created Right to Censor. Spearheaded by Stevie Richards, the group mockingly transformed the controversial Superstars into conservative and joyless characters.

In a recent interview with "Scheduled for Two Falls", Wright spoke about how he joined the faction and his disdain in doing so.

"Talk about me not smiling no more. He just killed my high bro. Vince was taking a lot of heat man. Now he was going from cable to Network. Now they've gone public and he's answering to big companies and they're taking a look at what we're doing. They're like "what's this... Puppies, DX Suck it, Val Venis porn star" and they said "and my god, who is this Godfather character!". So Vince would tell me everyday "Charles, I'm fighting for you, I'm fighting for you".

Wright explained that pressure from advertisers and the PTC led to the censorship of The Godfather and WWE's decision to put him in RTC.

"They wanted me off the air. It got to where I couldn't be on Saturday mornings. I couldn't be on Sunday mornings. I couldn't be on before 11pm. I couldn't. I couldn't. I couldn't. It just became crazy. I couldn't say "roll a fattie". I couldn't call them hoes. I couldn't call myself a pimp. I couldn't say smoke weed. It got stupid. So Vince said we're going to poke fun at these guys and we're going to put you in the RTC. So I just remember talking to him saying "........ what? So I don't have any more hoes? Are the hoes going to be back next week?". "No, no more hoes". And at that point I hated it, I did the best job I could do but I hated it. I hated every minute of it. It took me from being, and I know it was a work, but the Godfather was a shoot."

In Right to Censor the "Goodfather" won the WWE Tag Team Championships

The Goodfather (Wright's new name, based on The Godfather) and Bull Buchanan became WWE Tag Team Champions when they defeated the Hardy Boyz on RAW IS WAR in 2000.

"I went from being a nice person back to that biker person and then it just came to the point where they were saying you need to leave. And then I remember telling Taker I'm outta here. I can't do this sh*t anymore. Then SOMEHOW it got to Vince, so he dropped the straps on us and I'm a business man, so I'm not going to leave and I was there even longer with them damn straps, but yeah I hated it. It wasn't fun anymore and like I said if it's not fun then I'm out of here. That was the only time I hated wrestling. Well, not wrestling, but I hated what I was doing."

1 Of The Most Hated Factions In WWE

