×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 forgotten gems from SmackDown you must see

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
567   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:15 IST

A lethal dose, of poison.
A lethal dose, of poison.

Tonight, WWE SmackDown Live will celebrate its historic 1000th episode. It's going to be a monumental episode akin to RAW's 1000th episode in 2012 and will celebrate the rich history of the blue show.

Piloting in 1999 and having it's debut later that same year, the show was named after The Rock's infamous catchphrase, "Layeth the SmackDown" showing the massive stardom that the future box-office sensation would come to have.

Since then, the show has bounced around from Thursday nights to Friday nights to its current spot on Tuesday nights as part of the USA Network. Despite these changes, the quality of the show has never faltered with SmackDown being seen as the more wrestling based show, compared to RAW's entertainment episodes.

There are plenty of classic moments to sit back and watch from the past 999 episodes, but there are also some matches and segments you may not remember.

Here are 5 forgotten gems of SmackDown.

#5 Vince McMahon debuts the nWo

Enter caption

Vince McMahon on-screen has almost always been shown as a truly evil figure, willing to do whatever it takes to destroy those who stand in his way.

So when McMahon found himself sharing his company with Ric Flair, the Boss was not happy. After seeing all Flair had done, the maniacal McMahon came to the conclusion that the WWF had to die, and it had to die by his hands.

In an eerie, but stunning promo, McMahon spoke about destroying his creation and injecting the company with a lethal dose of poison. Spinning his chair, McMahon would reveal the nWo logo, the same group that had helped make and inevitably break WCW.

Whilst their actual run in WWE would be lukewarm at best, this promo is still worth a watch just to see how crazed Vince McMahon can be.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown nWo John Cena Triple H
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 WWE Champions that didn't like each other in real-life
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart backstage at...
RELATED STORY
15 things you didn't know about Goldberg
RELATED STORY
5 underrated WrestleMania gems
RELATED STORY
5 Real-life feuds between WWE Superstars that you might...
RELATED STORY
10 Most Underrated WWE Pay-Per-Views of The 2000's
RELATED STORY
What if the DX were facing nWo at Crown Jewel instead of...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 2 - Chris...
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers The Rock is Good Friends with and 2 he...
RELATED STORY
4 biggest dream matches we still wish to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us