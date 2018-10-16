5 forgotten gems from SmackDown you must see

A lethal dose, of poison.

Tonight, WWE SmackDown Live will celebrate its historic 1000th episode. It's going to be a monumental episode akin to RAW's 1000th episode in 2012 and will celebrate the rich history of the blue show.

Piloting in 1999 and having it's debut later that same year, the show was named after The Rock's infamous catchphrase, "Layeth the SmackDown" showing the massive stardom that the future box-office sensation would come to have.

Since then, the show has bounced around from Thursday nights to Friday nights to its current spot on Tuesday nights as part of the USA Network. Despite these changes, the quality of the show has never faltered with SmackDown being seen as the more wrestling based show, compared to RAW's entertainment episodes.

There are plenty of classic moments to sit back and watch from the past 999 episodes, but there are also some matches and segments you may not remember.

Here are 5 forgotten gems of SmackDown.

#5 Vince McMahon debuts the nWo

Vince McMahon on-screen has almost always been shown as a truly evil figure, willing to do whatever it takes to destroy those who stand in his way.

So when McMahon found himself sharing his company with Ric Flair, the Boss was not happy. After seeing all Flair had done, the maniacal McMahon came to the conclusion that the WWF had to die, and it had to die by his hands.

In an eerie, but stunning promo, McMahon spoke about destroying his creation and injecting the company with a lethal dose of poison. Spinning his chair, McMahon would reveal the nWo logo, the same group that had helped make and inevitably break WCW.

Whilst their actual run in WWE would be lukewarm at best, this promo is still worth a watch just to see how crazed Vince McMahon can be.

