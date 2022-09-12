5 Forgotten stars who had all the physical attributes to make it in WWE

Sometimes in WWE, a performer comes along who just looks the part. Often labeled as promising prospects, they are the chosen ones who can walk through the door and 'pass the eye test'.

To be fair? The folks at WWE usually do a great job of spotting their next big superstar. Be it Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena or Roman Reigns... some people just seem to have come right out of central casting.

Then there are the others. The athletes who appear to come in the perfect packaging, only to later be accused of false advertising. They often fall into the file cabinet under the What-Might-Have-Been folder.

Here's a list of five WWE Superstars who looked like the pot at the end of the rainbow, but eventually turned out to be fool's gold.

#5 - Doug Furnas

Doug Furnas (right) with his tag partner Phil LaFon (left)

Furnas was a megastar on the gridiron for the University of Tennesse before making the transition to powerlifting and the squared circle.

Once recognized as the strongest man in the world, he held a bench pressing just over 600 pounds. But he was also very quick and agile, forming an awesome athletic combination. Furnas would enter WCW, but never really found singles success there.

His greatest success came from his time teaming with Phil Lafon as The Can-Am Express. They won titles all over the world, but only had a brief run in WWE, where they never achieved championship glory. The team exited the promotion in late 1997, but it always remains a mystery that Furnas never found more success there.

Furnas died on March 12, 2012. He was 52.

#4 - Ted Arcidi

Another name on this list who was once considered 'The World's Strongest Man', Ted Arcidi entered the World Wrestling Federation in 1985 with a bench press record of over 700 pounds.

Much like Doug Furnas, he looked like muscles stacked on top of muscles... with an extra topping of muscle.

Arcidi looked like the kind of powerhouse that was custom-built for Vince McMahon. Known for his love of musclemen, Vince gave Arcidi a shot.

However, Arcidi's incredible bulk really hindered him in the ring, and he never became the star it looked like he might become.

#3 - Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones takes a dropkick from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Looking as if he was cut from granite, Jones was a powerlifter and mixed martial artist who had 'future champion' written all over him.

That is... until you saw him in the squared circle. The powerful fighter simply couldn't make the transition to sports entertainment.

Although successful in nearly every over athletic endeveavor he tried, wrestling just wasn't for him. He stuck around WWE from 2002-2003 and was often lamented for his inability to 'catch on'. He was even voted "The Worst Wrestler of 2003" by The Wrestling Observer.

Jones left professional wrestling and is now an actor, appearing in such notable films as Mad Max: Fury Road and Hobbs & Shaw.

#2 - The Patriot was a star (if only briefly) during the WWE Attitude Era

A former star lineman at the University of South Carolina, Del Wilkes was the very definition of a five-star athlete. But when he donned the mask of The Patriot, he became a red, white and blue sensation.

After finding success in the Global Wrestling Federation and WCW, The Patriot ventured to WWE in 1997 and became embroiled in the USA vs. Canada feud with The Hart Foundation.

During that brief but spectacular run, he challenged Bret Hart for the WWE Championship. Ironically, The Hitman was cheered in Canada while the hero, The Patriot, was booed.

In the United States? Their roles were reversed, which made for spectacular television.

Severe injuries led to a painkiller addiction for the former University of South Carolina linemen. He would go on to a life of recovery, but never had another run with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Patriot (Del Wilkes) sadly passed away on June 30, 2021.

#1 - Tom Magee

When people bring up names that McMahon really misfired on, one of the usual suspects is Tom Magee.

Nicknamed The Mega Man, Magee was a literal freak of nature. His uncanny strength was matched by an unusual mix of agility. He was strong as a mule but could move like a gazelle. Throw in the fact that his chiseled physique and long locks made him look like a Greek God.

No matter how much the company worked with the Canadian Superman, he was never able to soar in sports entertainment. Even being carried by veterans like Bret Hart didn't work for him. He never just caught on.

The frustration finally ended when he exited the company in 1990. Despite passing the 'eye test', he never shined like the star he appeared to be.

