Bret Hart reflects on being a locker room leader in WWE

Bret Hart has spoken about how he was a mentor to younger wrestlers during his time at WWE.

Hart is regarded as one of the best wrestlers to have ever served in Vince McMahon's company. The WWE Hall of Famer is known for his elite technical prowess, multiple championship reigns, and feuds with Shawn Michaels and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He was also considered a locker room leader during his time in WWE.

The 64-year-old recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online and professed that he has always been out to help the younger wrestlers. He also stated that he did not discriminate between the bigger and smaller names in the promotion:

"I have always been a guy who has been a good mentor for the younger wrestlers in the dressing room. When I was in the WWE, when I was the champion, I took the time to help a lot of guys and give them advice. I treated everybody on the card the way I treat the bigger names and stuff like that," said Hart. (05:37)

Hart also discussed instances when he protected the likes of The Rock and Edge from getting bullied in the promotion. The Hitman felt these kinds of behaviors were not professional.

Bret Hart on receiving praise from current wrestling superstars

Many modern wrestlers have paid tribute to Bret Hart, with CM Punk being the most prominent of them. The Straight Edge star has publicly acknowledged his love for The Hitman, as have fellow AEW stars FTR.

Both Punk and FTR have incorporated The Hitman's famous sequences into their matches, most recently during Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Promo Joe @PromoJoeYT youtu.be/gppRGN4PIf8 FTR x Bret Hart x Owen Hart x Scott Hall x Mr Perfect #AEWDynamite FTR x Bret Hart x Owen Hart x Scott Hall x Mr Perfect #AEWDynamite youtu.be/gppRGN4PIf8 https://t.co/Wd5TlFPF1p

In his interview with Lucha Libre Online, Hart revealed that he feels proud whenever he receives praise from a modern wrestling talent:

"I am proud of myself, proud of my career, proud of my fans, and proud of all the guys that have worked with me. I appreciate any young wrestler that goes out of his way to salute me or say something respectful to me. Means a lot to me." (07:41)

Bret Hart is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Do you consider him among them? Sound off in the comments below!

