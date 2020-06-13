5 Forgotten WWE Superstars who have pinned John Cena

John Cena is one of the most protected Superstars in WWE history, thus making these pinfalls all the more astonishing.

These Superstars didn't do much of note during their WWE stints but can boast of having a pinfall victory over Cena.

John Cena made his WWE debut in the spring of 2002 when he accepted Kurt Angle's challenge and almost picked up a win over the Olympic Gold medallist on SmackDown.

Angle refused to shake Cena's hand following the match but the crowd reaction to Cena made it clear that WWE had gotten their hands on a future star.

John Cena went on to become one of the greatest Superstars in all of WWE and was the face of the company for years on end. He won a grand total of 16 World titles, a record that is on par with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

As one of the most protected Champions in WWE, Cena rarely ate pins in a match. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five forgotten WWE Superstars who fans probably won't believe have pinned John Cena.

#5 Lord Tensai

Tensai

A-Train was one of the most dominant big men in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era, but he never managed to win the big one on the main roster. His accomplishments include a single run as WWE Intercontinental Champion. He came back to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 28 in 2012, now dubbing himself Lord Tensai.

He immediately scored a win over Alex Riley and went on to have strong showings on WWE RAW for a while. He soon aligned with Brodus Clay and embraced his humorous side, but this gimmick change didn't do him any favors in the long run. By 2014, Tensai had retired from wrestling and took on a role at the WWE Performance Center.

A shining moment amidst a pretty forgettable career for Tensai came when he defeated John Cena on an episode of Monday Night RAW, mere weeks after his debut. Interference from David Otunga led to Tensai spitting green mist in Cena's face, eventually giving him a pinfall victory over Cena.

