There is no doubt that the current WWE roster is packed with talent. At times, it can feel like some performers slip under the radar, even though they excellent at what they do.

The 2020 WWE Draft could give some of these Superstars a fresh opportunity to shine on either RAW or SmackDown, setting them up to face new competitors and initiate previously unseen rivalries.

With a roster as big as WWE's, it can be easy for Superstars to get lost in the shuffle, especially when a handful of stars dominate television time. Often, Superstars can get pushed due to fan reaction. A great example of this is former RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Here are five WWE Superstars who should get a push on RAW or SmackDown.

#5. Former WWE tag team champion Shorty G

Shorty G debuted with WWE as Chad Gable, and one half of the tag team, American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan. The pair had great in-ring chemistry. They fended off competitors on both NXT and SmackDown, having great matches against Breezango and The Usos before they split when Jordan moved to RAW.

The star has often competed in tag team competition during his time with WWE, pairing up with Shelton Benjamin and Robert Roode. Since 2019, Shorty G has been a SmackDown Superstar. He officially changed his name from Chad Gable to Shorty G during a feud with King Corbin, who constantly made fun of his height.

Advertisement

The performer suffered losses at the hands of Sheamus at the start of the year before he took a break and returned in the summer. Shortly afterward, he turned heel and aligned with King Corbin.

Shorty G is a highly talented WWE performer, but over the past year, he has been floating around the roster without a significant storyline. There would be many ways to involve Shorty G in the title picture, perhaps as a singles star, or in another tag team. It would be exciting to see him receive a push with WWE.