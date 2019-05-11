5 forgotten WWE tag teams who are still officially assigned to the main roster

The Fashion Police is still officially on Raw

There has been a lot of discussion amongst WWE fans about the state of the Raw and SmackDown Live tag divisions following the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

On Raw, two tag team storylines are currently developing, with The Usos humiliating The Revival on a weekly basis and main-roster newcomers The Viking Raiders on course to challenge Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins for the Raw Tag Team titles.

Over on SmackDown Live, meanwhile, the men's tag division has been decimated after The Club and The Usos moved to Raw and SAnitY, Aleister Black & Ricochet and The Bar were split up during the Shake-Up, meaning WWE had to create a new tag team – Daniel Bryan & Rowan – to win the vacant SmackDown Tag Team titles this week.

Despite both brands having questionable tag storylines right now, there are still over a dozen tag teams in the men’s divisions across Raw and SmackDown Live, while there are even more if you take into account the new women’s tag division.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five forgotten tag teams who are still assigned to the main roster according to WWE.com.

#5. The Colons

This is no criticism of The Colons, but even the most die-hard of WWE fans would be forgiven for forgetting that Primo and Epico are still signed to the company.

From 2012-2015, the villainous duo competed in 30+ matches per year in televised matches, but they have hardly appeared on WWE programming since they were drafted to SmackDown Live in the 2016 WWE Draft.

WWE has spent much of the last three years focusing on three tag teams – The New Day, The Usos and The Bar – while other duos including The Club, The Revival, American Alpha, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, The Hardy Boyz and Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose were also given the spotlight at various stages.

The Colons, however, have been forced to wait for their chance when it comes to being featured in storylines, while both men have also had injuries over the last two years, with Primo undergoing knee surgery in 2017 and Epico undergoing shoulder surgery in 2018.

Given that SmackDown Live is short of tag teams right now, perhaps they will get their opportunity soon.

