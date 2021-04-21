5 former Superstars who want to return to WWE 

WWE recently announced their annual budget cuts where they were forced to release several main roster talents. Every year the company has a talent cull which leaves several former superstars in a position where they are forced to re-evaluate their future.

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have been released from the company and there are many who don't hold any ill will for the decision and would be open to a return.

Whilst several have cut all ties with WWE and made it clear that they wouldn't walk through that curtain for the company ever again, there are others who are much more optimistic and could return in the future, if only for a one-off match.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who are open to making a return to Vince McMahon's company in the future.

#5. Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley

Tonight! Blue's Bloodsport: Man vs Beast pic.twitter.com/FrqNMwrfJa — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) April 3, 2020

Dean Ambrose wasn't a WWE Superstar that was released from the company, instead, the former World Champion made the decision to allow his contract to expire before moving on to a career in AEW.

Ambrose is one of the biggest stars to walk away from the company in recent years and even though the former Champion has been quite outspoken about his time in WWE since his departure back in 2019, he would still be open to returning.

Advertisement

Ambrose spoke to Bleacher Report back in January where he was asked about doing business with WWE again and the star who is now known as Jon Moxley revealed that he wouldn't rule out doing business with WWE again.

“You gotta say never say never, because you don’t want to run back what you said years later because you don’t know what’ll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that’s part of the reason why I’m so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn’t rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

Now known as Jon Moxley, Ambrose has been part of AEW since 2019 and is one of the company's most popular stars, but the former World Champion is still seen as a fan favorit WWE and would definitely be welcomed back by the WWE Universe.

1 / 5 NEXT