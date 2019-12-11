5 former Superstars who probably won’t ever make it to the WWE Hall of Fame

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Dec 2019, 16:29 IST SHARE

Many Superstars may never find their way into the prestigious Hall of Fame

WWE has seen many talented men and women come and go, and many of them have been decorated with various championship belts.

While intense rivalry exists in real life within the company, the Superstars always look towards the creatives and the bosses to reward them for their services. The WWE Hall of Fame is a place where every single Superstar wants to end up at the end of their career, and we’ve seen several Superstars find a place in it more than once.

However, to climb the ladder and reach that level of achievement and respect that comes with the induction into the Hall of Fame takes decades of hard work, and each year we’ve seen deserving candidates earn the prestigious honor.

However, there are many Superstars who have contributed a lot to the company may never find a spot in the Hall of Fame for various reasons.

You can watch Korey Gunz & Tom Colohue discuss Batista and nWo's induction into the Hall of Fame in the Dropkick DiSKussions below!

In this article, we will take a look at 5 big names who probably won’t ever make it to the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 Debra

Debra helped Stone Cold grow into the company

Advertisement

Debra was one of the most iconic female Superstars during the Attitude Era. She served as Jeff Jarrett’s valet and helped him win several matches by distracting his opponents.

Debra went on to become the WWF Women’s Champion after she defeating Sable, and held the title for almost a month before dropping it to Ivory.

She later married WWE’s iconic Superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and both started appearing together for some time. She proved her loyalty to her husband by leaving the company in 2002 when Austin was unhappy with the creatives and walked out on the company.

However, the two divorced later on due to some domestic issues which did not work well for the Superstar and the company’s image.

The company forgave and rehired The Rattlesnake, which allowed him to prolong his career for some time and become a legend before finally calling it a day due to injuries.

Due to this reason, the former Women’s Champion may never find her way into the WWE’s Hall of Fame as the company will look to protect the much bigger name at her expense.

1 / 5 NEXT