5 Former United States Champions: Where are they now?

They may have retired, but they are certainly not forgotten. Here are five former United States champions and where they are now.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jul 2017, 14:27 IST

The Man of a Thousand Holds is a former US champion. What is he up to currently?

One of the most prominent titles in WWE today is the United States Championship. In the past, it has been held by such greats as Sting, Harley Race, Steve Austin and Ricky Steamboat. In recent years, the title has not just been a championship but a symbol of America.

In fact, for a few former United States Champions, their reigns helped to validate their career accomplishments. They may have retired, but they are certainly not forgotten. Here are five former United States Champions and where they are now.

#5 Ric Flair

The Nature Boy is a former US Champion who is still active in the world of wrestling

He is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and has an unofficial record of being a twenty-one-time world champion. However, the Nature Boy also has the distinction of being a former United States champion. Flair held the title on two separate occasions, prior to his celebrated reigns as world champ.

After defeating Mr Wrestling on March 19th, 1978, he held the title for 252 days before losing to Ricky Steamboat. In total, he held the title six times over three separate decades. His last reign was during the late 1990s after he defeated Konnan. What is just as remarkable is that Flair is just as prominent a public figure today as he ever was.

Whether he is showing support as a corner man for his daughter Charlotte, or appearing in an episode of Table for Three for the WWE network, Ric Flair is still an active part of WWE and its programming. Flair has held multitudinous championships throughout his career. However, many would be surprised that he held the United States championship as many times as he has over his career.