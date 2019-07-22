5 Former WCW stars that might get used in All Elite Wrestling

Shawn Spears FKA Tye Dillinger and Tully Blanchard.

After Tully Blanchard was revealed as the manager of Shawn Spears on the latest episode of "the Road to All Out", it is more evident than ever that Cody and the Elite will indeed be borrowing elements and stars from WCW.

Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, was an integral part of that promotion and Rhodes grew up around a lot of those wrestlers and personalities. At various shows that AEW has put on so far, former WCW talents have shown up such as the likes of Glacier and Road Warrior Animal. Tony Schiavone also appeared in the latest "Road To All Out" video,

Although he first made his mark in the WWF, Bret Hart did close out his in-ring career in WCW. Hitman was on hand to unveil the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Double or Nothing.

It's apparent that Cody wants to borrow some things from his father's old stomping grounds. We've seen a good amount of blood in AEW events as well as showcase spectacles for some of the smaller guys who weigh under 200 pounds.

After Tully Blanchard has made his alliance with Shawn Spears official, in the words of Goldberg - who's next? A good deal of former WCW stars (Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Billy Kidman) are signed to WWE as either backstage agents or legends, but here are five possibilities of former stars from WCW that might show up in AEW at some point.

#5. Kevin Sullivan

Sullivan tried to "end Hulkamania" in the mid-1990s in WCW.

In my opinion, although he wasn't the most physically imposing stars of his day, Kevin Sullivan was one of the most underrated wrestlers. He always gave an interesting promo whenever he had a mic and his work in Florida before signing with WCW was pretty controversial. In that promotion, he portrayed a man that would have been considered a worshiper of the dark arts.

While he didn't really follow the devil, per se, a major chunk of his character work utilized the dark arts or dark auras. He was the leader of the Dungeon of Doom and frequently targeted the All-American Hero, Hulk Hogan. Sullivan was often the leader of groups like the DOD, the Alliance to End Hulkamania and the Varsity Club.

He's also been active lately in smaller promotions, even entering into a feud with Brian Pillman Jr. in Major League Wrestling. There is a group in AEW called the Dark Order and Sullivan would be a perfect fit to either join or oppose them.

