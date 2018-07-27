5 Former WWE Divas who definitely won't be returning for Evolution

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.03K // 27 Jul 2018, 21:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There are a few former women who won't be part of Evolution

Stephanie McMahon made the historic announcement earlier this week on Raw that the women of WWE would compete as part of a historic all-female pay-per-view on October 28th live from Nassau Coliseum.

Whilst WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Lita and Beth Phoenix have already been announced for the event and WWE has confirmed that women from all three WWE brands will be allowed to take part, there are still a few women who definitely won't be returning to the company in order to take their place in the history books.

Not every former employee of WWE left the company on good terms and this means that many of them have opted not to come back to be part of this Women's Revolution. For some of them, it's the fact that WWE doesn't actually want them to come back since they have are no longer the person that they were when they were employed by the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

#5 Sable

Sable won't be in attendance on October 28th

The wife of Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Women's Champion, but she hasn't been seen on WWE since her departure back in 2004 which was reported to be on good terms. The former Playboy Covergirl left the company in order to spend more time with her family and has since given birth to two sons called Duke and Turk.

Despite Brock Lesnar being one of the biggest draws in WWE right now, Sable hasn't been seen at ringside cheering her husband on for any of his high profile matches. She has been spotted ringside in UFC though, which means that she has made the decision not to return to WWE.

Sable is someone who has stepped away from the spotlight over the past decade and a half and has dedicated her life to being a mother and a wife, so it's highly unlikely that she will return to the company after 14 years to be part of Evolution.

1 / 5 NEXT