5 former WWE stars that AEW needs to lap up quickly 

WWE's loss is AEW's gain! Even though the volume of releases in 2021 is enormous, to put it lightly, the fact is Tony Khan should lap up specific free agents currently available in the industry.

This article will focus on the former WWE stars that AEW needs to pick up from the entire list of releases. We already know that Tony Khan cannot hire everyone because not everyone on the roster is happy with how they're being used.

We all remember Melissa Santos' tweet saying that her husband, Brian Cage, is being misused by Khan.

So who are five former WWE stars who can add value to the AEW product and significantly strengthen the divisions they're a part of? Here are the picks, and we welcome you to add your own choices to the list below.

If you believe that one or more of the names mentioned in this list don't belong here, voice your opinion in the comments. Let's have a conversation.

#5 Former WWE star Bray Wyatt could arrive in AEW to lead the Dark Order

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



Former WWE star and leader of AEW's Dark Order, Brodie Lee, left a huge void with his demise. Could Bray Wyatt assume the role of the new Dark Order leader if the company signs him? He is an internationally-renowned megastar and will bring a different flavor to AEW's programming.

Imagine the feuds he could potentially have with Malakai Black or even Miro, who's made 'faith' a part of his gimmick.

There could also be faction wars in AEW, between The Dark Order and The Inner Circle, The Elite, and even The Pinnacle. Bray Wyatt and Chris Jericho could renew their WWE rivalry too.

