5 former WWE stars who recently returned to the company

Since Triple H took over WWE creative, the company has brought back many previously released stars. Some of the top names who returned include Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Shawn Spears, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano and Chelsea Green, among others.

Ad

It's only been three months into 2025, and there have been plenty of comebacks in that span. On that note, let's look at five stars who recently returned to the company:

#1 & #2. The Hardy Boyz

Ad

Trending

Matt and Jeff Hardy are certified legends and future Hall of Famers. They are currently signed to TNA Wrestling and are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. They surprised the wrestling world last month when they accepted the challenge by the No Quarter Catch Crew.

The Hardy Boyz successfully defended their titles against NQCC on the February 25th episode of NXT. They also defeated NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer to retain their championships at Roadblock earlier this month. Although they didn't officially sign with the Stamford-based promotion and only returned through the partnership between WWE and TNA, it was still great to see The Hardy Boyz back in a WWE ring.

Ad

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion. (Photo credits: WWE.com)

Nikki Bella retired in October 2018 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame two years later alongside her twin sister Brie Bella. The Bellas returned as surprise entrants in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and continued to serve as ambassadors for the company until March 2023.

Ad

Two years after departing WWE, Nikki made another surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble. She was the final entrant of the match, lasting three minutes as part of the final four with Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and Roxanne Perez.

#4. Santino Marella

Ad

Just like The Hardy Boyz, Santino Marella is currently signed with TNA Wrestling. Marella serves as the on-screen director authority under his real name, Anthony Carelli. His daughter, Arianna Grace, is part of the NXT roster.

Due to WWE and TNA's recent partnership, Marella was able to return in a segment at NXT Vengeance Day. He shared the screen with Arianna and NXT General Manager Ava. The former Intercontinental Champion also made the match between Fraxiom and The Hardys official for Roadblock.

Ad

#5. Timothy Thatcher

Ad

Timothy Thatcher technically returned to the company late last year as a trainer under the WWE ID program. Thatcher wrestled in the company from 2020 to 2022, mainly performing on the NXT brand. He made appearances for Pro Wrestling Noah, Major League Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling since his departure.

However, it would take him four months before making his way back to television. He wrestled on the March 26 episode of Evolve, losing to "Super" Sean Legacy. It's unclear if he'll just be a trainer or make his way back into the ring under his new deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback