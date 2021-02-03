6 Former WWE stars who don't want to return to the company

It's the dream for many aspiring wrestlers to be able to make it to WWE one day and push towards that WrestleMania main event, but sadly this isn't the career route for many stars who make it to the main roster.

There are several who are only in the promotion to make up the numbers, and even an appearance at WrestleMania could be considered a pipedream. This means that when their release finally comes around or they decide it's time to request their release, there is no chance that they want to go back.

At the same time, there are stars who are happy with what they accomplished during their first stint with WWE and wouldn't want to diminish that by returning and ruining their own legacy.

The following article looks at just five former WWE stars who have made it clear that they don't want to return to WWE.

#6. Former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho

There was once a time when Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon were close friends when the former World Champion would even ask the WWE Chairman's permission to perform for other companies, despite not being contracted to WWE.

Times have definitely changed since then. Jericho is now one of the main headliners for All Elite Wrestling and has made it clear several times that the door is now closed on his WWE career.

During a Youtube live stream back in 2020, Chris Jericho reiterated that a WWE return wasn't going to happen at any point in the future.

“It’s not going to happen. I'm really enjoying being in AEW. I loved my time in WWE, I love Vince McMahon, I learned a lot. I had a lot of fun, but listen, you can’t stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new. The fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company.”

Jericho has been able to have much more freedom in AEW and is already a former World Champion in the promotion.