5 Formerly active WWE Superstars whose acting careers didn't take off

WWE Superstars know that their time in the squared circle is limited. As a result, several current and former stars have ensured a plan B after their pro wrestling careers end.

For stars like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista, the transition into the acting world has been smooth. But many former WWE Superstars weren't so lucky.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who attempted to move into the acting industry, but their transition wasn't successful.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler

Stacy Keibler came over to WWE after the company purchased WCW. While the former star was part of many memorable storylines, she wanted to pursue a career outside of wrestling.

While working for WWE in 2006, Keibler participated in Dancing With The Stars. She secured the third position after making it to the finals.

From there, Keibler left WWE and stepped into showbiz. The former star played a recurring role on ABC's 'What About Brian,' as her big break. The role led to guest appearances on George Lopez, The Comebacks, and October Road.

Keibler went on to guest star in several programs, including Chuck, Psych, and even How I Met Your Mother. In 2011, Keibler started dating George Clooney.

After the couple ended their relationship in 2013, Stacy focused on modeling. In 2014, she married Future Ads CEO Jared Pobre. The couple are now parents to two daughters and a son.

Keibler made headlines thanks to her high-profile romance with George Clooney, but the former WWE Superstar couldn't make any prominent impact despite spending more than eight years in the industry.

