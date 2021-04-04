5 former WWE Superstars who found success in AEW

The wrestling scene went through a huge change in 2019 after the birth of AEW. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks announced that they were starting All Elite Wrestling — a new wrestling promotion. Tony Khan was backing them — someone known for his involvement in the sports industry.

Since the start of AEW, they have hired a huge roster of top wrestlers from around the world. Many of the wrestlers that they hired were former WWE stars. While they may have made their name in WWE, having come to AEW, they have found quite a lot of success.

Some of the wrestlers did not find success in WWE. For others, they might have been big in WWE, but in AEW, their level of success has been far greater.

In this article, let's take a look at five former WWE Superstars who have found success in AEW.

#5 Jon Moxley held the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley, also known as Dean Ambrose, was part of one of WWE's biggest factions of all time. When The Shield debuted in WWE, they shook up the entire roster. Each of the stars looked like a future top-tier wrestler individually.

When the team eventually broke up, that's exactly what happened. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley found their own rhythms. While Rollins was the perfect heel, Reigns was the babyface who had to overcome the odds stacked against him.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley found himself in an unhinged comedic gimmick. Moxley was undoubtedly good at this, but he was better at being a chaotic anti-authoritarian wrestler. Unfortunately, WWE never booked him that way, despite fans clamoring for it. He had several title runs but was nowhere close to being as big as he could have been.

Ultimately, after a failed heel turn, Moxley had enough and decided to leave the company. He let his contract expire and then showed up at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

From that first appearance, AEW booked him as a hardcore wrestler who could do whatever he wanted. Not only that, but soon enough, he won the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Moxley's run at AEW has been incredible so far. He is one of the company's biggest stars and will be an important part of their future.

