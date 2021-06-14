5 Former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable 

The shelf life of a WWE Superstar has historically been seen as a short one. Whilst there are stars like The Undertaker, Triple H, The Big Show and several other legends who have managed to remain contracted to the company for more than two decades, this isn't always the case.

Female wrestlers appear to have the shortest spells in the company, with Natalya and Tamina currently being seen as two of WWE's longest-tenured athletes with over a decade on the main roster.

Many wrestlers have fleeting time in the spotlight and have since moved on to new career paths. These former wrestlers have since grown older and, compared to the stars that were once known all over the world, they are now unrecognizable.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who are now unrecognizable when compared to their time contracted to the company.

#5. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas

Charlie Haas then and now pic.twitter.com/8ILhzLo7AS — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) June 14, 2021

It's been more than a decade since WWE released Charlie Haas from his contract after two tenures. Haas was first signed to the company back in 2000 and later went on to align himself with Shelton Benjamin. The duo became known as The World's Greatest Tag Team.

Haas was released from WWE back in 2005 alongside his real-life wife Jackie Gayda, before being rehired by the company less than a year later. He was then able to step back into the tag team division.

Charlie Haas during his WWE run vs. Now at 48 years old. Jackie Gayda divorced him this past December. So sad. pic.twitter.com/mVsVAHfRJ1 — Vin (@TheVindictive) February 10, 2021

Benjamin and Haas continued their alliance following their WWE release and took The World's Greatest Tag Team over to Ring of Honor back in 2010. Haas announced his retirement from the business back in 2013 after leaving Ring of Honor but has since returned and continues to wrestle on the Independent Circuit. Shelton Benjamin has since returned to WWE and currently wrestles on Monday Night RAW.

Haas and his wife Jackie Gayda met whilst they were working together in WWE and married back in 2005. The couple have four children together. Back in December 2020, it was revealed that the couple were getting a divorce.

It has been 11 years since the WWE Universe saw Charlie Haas in action, but looking at the pictures above, it could be a completely different person.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham