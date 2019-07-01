5 Former WWE Superstars who could show up at AEW All Out

Cody Rhodes and company pulled off some big surprises for Double or Nothing. Might another major WWE alum show up at All Out?

All Elite Wrestling has shrewdly not demonstrated an over-reliance on wrestlers who previously worked with WWE. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Lucha Bros., The Young Bucks, MJF, and plenty of other talents made their names via other, smaller platforms, or are currently on the rise and blazing new trails before our eyes in AEW.

There remains, however, some value in former WWE stars. The presence of Chris Jericho, Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn offers more casual fans a hook, and sense of credibility that AEW is a big league promotion. Moreover, the surprise emergence of a star like Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing can garner legitimate headlines and really draw eyes to the AEW product.

Will more former WWE Superstars show up at All Out? We probably won’t see a plethora of them given the AEW ethos, but given just how successful the Moxley appearance in particular was, it feels quite feasible AEW will go to that well again. This article considers five former WWE Superstars who could show up at AEW All Out.

#5 Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blayze could be the perfect choice to introduce the AEW Women's Championship.

While Jon Moxley may have stolen all of the headlines coming out of Double or Nothing, another surprise appearance by a wrestler of even greater stature—albeit a retired legend—saw Bret Hart come out in front of the live audience to introduce the new AEW World Championship belt. Some reports suggest Ric Flair was originally tagged for that spot before health issues got him pulled from the weekend (including his featured role at Starrcast). Nonetheless, the Hitman was still a true legend to offer instant credibility to the title.

If AEW sought to reproduce this dynamic for the Women’s Championship that’s scheduled to be unveiled at All Out, there may be no greater choice than Alundra Blayze. She was a tremendously talented legend of women’s wrestling. We can add onto that her tenuous relationship with WWE. After dropping the WWE Women’s Championship in the trash during the Monday Night War, she was eventually forgiven enough for a Hall of Fame induction.

Blayze has since been subject to uneven treatment, including having a documentary special about her pulled and introduced on the WWE Network less prominently, besides which her backstage interviewer work for the Mae Young Classic never made broadcast. That combination of being a respected figure and having a love-hate relationship with WWE positions her much like Hart as a prime candidate to appear for AEW.

