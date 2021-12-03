5 Former WWE Total Divas cast members: Where are they now?

Total Divas made its debut on the E! Network back in 2013 with WWE Superstar Eva Marie, Jojo Offerman, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Cameron, and Naomi as the original cast members.

Over the years, these stars have been released and replaced, so several other female stars have also been part of the show.

While several former members of the series are still employed by WWE, including Maryse, Natalya, Naomi, Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, others have been released.

The following list focuses on five former cast members of the show to see what direction their careers took following their respective WWE departures.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes

Rosa Mendes came to WWE through the annual Diva Search in the summer of 2006. Though she didn't win the competition, Mendes subsequently joined WWE and made her debut as a crazed fan of Beth Phoenix in 2008.

Mendes was part of WWE's main roster for more than seven years, but she was unable to win any championships throughout this stretch. She was added to the main cast of Total Divas in season three after she had been a guest throughout the second season.

During her time on the the show, Mendes opened up about her personal life and revealed publicly that she was bisexual. Following her stint on Total Divas, Mendes announced that she was pregnant, and she was handed the job as WWE.com's correspondent for SmackDown.

The former star gave birth to a daughter named Jordan in February 2016 before announcing her retirement from the ring a year later on her daughter's first birthday.

Mendes returned to the business in 2018 when she teamed up with fellow former WWE Superstar Adam Rose at an MCW Pro Wrestling show. According to a report by RingTheDamnBell, the former star has since divorced her husband Bobby Schubenski and started her own business called Totally Fit Mama.

The former model offers a workout regime and meal plan to other mothers, and she also works as an aerobics instructor for a company called High Fitness.

Edited by Arjun