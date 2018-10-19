5 Former WWE World Champions who should get another title run

Juan Paolo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.13K // 19 Oct 2018, 03:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Finn Balor holds the WWE Universal Championship

When the WWE reintroduced the brand extension in 2016, it meant that there would be a world title for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

It also meant that more WWE superstars had the opportunity to get a world title run. The WWE Universal Championship was created for the red brand while the WWE World Championship was assigned to the blue brand.

Since its creation in 2016, there have only been five WWE Universal Champions while 50 superstars have won the prestigious WWE World Championship over the course of its history. Currently, Roman Reigns is the WWE Universal Champion and A.J. Styles holds the WWE World Championship.

They will eventually lose their respective titles and new champions will be crowned. While some members of the WWE Universe would want someone like Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura or Samoa Joe to become the next world champion, there are many former WWE world title holders who deserve another run at one of the main championships.

Here are the five former WWE World Champions who should get another world title run.

#5 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt celebrates after winning the WWE championship.

Many might forget it due to how he has been poorly booked but Bray Wyatt is a former WWE world champion. Wyatt lasted five other WWE superstars including John Cena, A.J. Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose to win the title in an Elimination Chamber Match on February 12, 2017. He followed it up by successfully defending the WWE title two days in a Triple Threat Match against Cena and Styles.

However, his WWE title run ended after just 49 days when he lost it to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt failed to regain the title and he was subsequently moved to Monday Night Raw, where his career has stalled once again. A short reign with Broken Matt Hardy as Raw Tag Team champions has been the highlight of his 2018 but he has been off WWE television since August.

The Eater of Worlds started teasing his return to the ring via social media. Wyatt just needs to be properly booked for people to start taking him more seriously again. He certainly deserves another run at a world title but repairing his image should be his priority.

1 / 5 NEXT