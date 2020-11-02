5 Free agents who might appear at AEW Full Gear

Throughout the lifespan of AEW, the new arrivals to the company are usually well-kept secrets. Fans would always speculate on incoming talent but All Elite Wrestling never went out of their way to promote an arrival, that is until now.

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the company ran a commercial several times advertising the upcoming Full Gear pay per view on Saturday, November 7. But unlike their usual commercials showcasing the matches at the big event, this one specifically was done to tease a new person coming to the company.

Even since the airing, fan speculation has been running wild about who will be joining the ranks of the AEW roster. With Full Gear happening this Saturday evening, we will do our best to guess the arrival which is supposedly so large the company had to promote it ahead of time.

With that in mind, here are five potential free agents who could show up at AEW Full Gear this Saturday night.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Could Sting become "The Icon" of AEW?

Could one of the biggest names in WCW history show up at AEW?

Advertisement

When you think of WCW Nitro on TNT, one of the first names that come to mind is always the man called Sting. Twenty years after the company's demise, there is a new professional wrestling company airing weekly on that same channel and wouldn't it be interesting if things come full circle and the Icon of WCW arrives in All Elite Wrestling?

Sting has been a very popular theory among fans over the last week or so due to his WWE Legends contract expiring earlier this year and his merchandise recently being pulled from WWEShop.

While it would be cool to see Sting in AEW, unlike some others on this list, it's uncertain how much value he could truly add to the company in 2020.

Advertisement

At 61, Sting's time as a wrestler is as good as done. While he could be perceived in name value to the company's brand by potentially bringing old WCW fans back to AEW, it doesn't seem realistic to expect him to do anything physical inside of the squared circle.

While an appearance from Sting at Full Gear could be cool for AEW at the moment, in terms of long-term goals, this shouldn't be the free agent that the company is paying big money to bring in right now.