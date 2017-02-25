5 free agents WWE SmackDown Live needs to sign

There's always room for improvement.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 08:14 IST

SmackDown Live is the land of opportunity

The term 'free agent' in professional wrestling is pretty loose and can mean a lot of different things these days. For the sake of this list, let's go ahead and claim that it includes all of the following - former WWE stars, NXT talent and pretty much anybody on the independents.

Does that sound good? Great, because it's pretty much the only criteria we have here. SmackDown Live is a wonderful place full of wonderful people, but in the midst of their greatness, we as a fanbase cannot lose sight of the fact that their roster is still pretty bare.

They've done well to stretch it out, but the Elimination Chamber provided the glaring evidence in black and white that there need to be a few additions to the blue brand over the coming months.

Obviously, the rumoured WWE Draft in the summer would be a great place to do this, but you could even sign free agents completely out of the blue - pun not intended. Just look at the arrival of Jack Swagger as a prime example of that.

Surprise newcomers can work wonders and whilst some will see a few of these options as obvious, they're incredibly necessary. With that in mind, let's take a look at five free agents SmackDown Live needs to sign.

#1 Kurt Angle

Angle’s SmackDown return feels like a natural fit

Kurt Angle pretty much made his name on SmackDown during the last few years of his career, and that alone is enough of a reason to sign him again. The guy is still a wrestling machine even at his advanced age and could probably wrestle circles around half of the male roster on the blue brand. Oh it's true - it's damn true.

SD Live still desperately needs a few more top names, and even if it's a limited run, Angle could still make memories for the WWE Universe that would last a lifetime. The older generation would appreciate seeing him back, meanwhile newer fans can be educated on what it means to be a legend within this business.

If you really think about it, everyone wins.

We move from an American hero to a British bruiser.