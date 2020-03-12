5 fresh rivalries awaiting Ricochet if he returns to NXT

Will The One and Only find his way back to his roots?

Ricochet has been one of WWE’s top performers for the past few years, and his move from NXT to RAW was met with a lot of positivity.

Since then, Ricochet has enjoyed some top-tier rivalries with men like AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar, and become one of the permanent fixtures of the Red brand.

On RAW, Ricochet has held the United States Championship once already after he defeated Samoa Joe for the title but had to give it up to Styles just three weeks after winning it.

Recently, The One and Only has expressed his desire to move back to NXT if the need arises and compete on the brand since it is also broadcasted live on the USA Network and offers a lighter schedule.

If the former NXT North American Champion does indeed move to NXT, several new Superstars are ready to compete with him and ignite new rivalries since the last time he competed there.

In this article, we will look at 5 fresh rivalries awaiting Ricochet on NXT if he plans to move back to the Black & Gold brand.

#5 Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

A star in the making

To me, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has everything required to make a top Superstar, and he seems like the perfect replacement for Ricochet on NXT. While Scott is in the Cruiserweight picture, his athleticism and agility in the ring is a lot like Ricochet’s and is a treat to watch.

Just like Scott, Ricochet too fits perfectly into the Cruiserweight division picture thanks to his weight and wrestling abilities. As he has already won the NXT North American Championship in the past, we could see him return to NXT and come after a completely different title.

Advertisement

The One and Only has the makings of a star and he could get into a rivalry with Scott to get into the Cruiserweight Championship picture. From there onwards, he could win the title and increase the value of the title while giving newcomers like Scott a chance to get a massive rub and eventually defeat him for the title.

Ricochet is still quite young and has a long career ahead of him which could allow him to experiment and do a lot more in WWE than many other Superstars have been able to do. That would truly make him one of a kind.

1 / 5 NEXT