5 funniest D-Generation X moments in WWE

WWE, over the years, has seen the rise of many factions but nothing like D-Generation X.

In the fall of 1997, Shawn Michaels and Triple H, along with their partner, the late Chyna and the late Ravishing Rick Rude formed a faction called D-Generation X whose sole objective was to challenge the establishment.

The formation of DX and the Austin-McMahon rivalry in the much-proclaimed Attitude Era made WWE programming must-watch television. With them, Vince McMahon's company started scoring over WCW in the famous Monday Night Wars.

D-Generation X, apart from Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna, had other members who joined in later, the likes of The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg and Billy Gunn), X-Pac, and Tori.

The faction over the years has given some of the most fun and memorable moments to the WWE Universe. D-Generation X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 for their unparalleled antics and extraordinary in-ring abilities.

In this article, we look at the five funniest D-Generation X moments in WWE.

#5 D-Generation X gives Jeri-Show a taste of some Sweet Chin Music

At TLC pay-per-view in 2009, D-Generation X squared off against Jeri-Show, consisting Chris Jericho, and The Big Show for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship.

During the match, one of the funniest in-ring moments happened when Jericho climbed on top of The Big Show to retrieve the titles, only to be nailed by Shawn Michaels with Sweet Chin Music.

Jericho, as a result, went crashing out of the ring and fell on a table. Jericho and Show's confused yet frightened expression when they realized they would be nailed was truly epic. The way they sold the move made the WWE Universe jump with laughter.

Triple H then helped Michaels climb a one-legged ladder as he retrieved the titles, giving DX their maiden WWE Tag Team Championship, much to the audience's delight.

Edited by Angana Roy