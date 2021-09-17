5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Johnny Jeter's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Jeter is perhaps best known for being a member of the infamous Spirit Squad faction on Monday Night RAW during the mid-2000s.

Whilst he was on the WWE main roster for a short period of time, Jeter experienced significant success whilst being a member of the Spirit Squad, becoming a former WWE World Tag Team Champion.

Before that, Jeter was a stand-out in WWE's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling under the tutelage of Jim Cornette.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Johnny Jeter for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including Jeter's professional wrestling career, his time as a member of the Spirit Squad, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE Superstar Johnny Jeter's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Johnny Jeter praises former Spirit Squad teammate Dolph Ziggler for his incredible WWE career

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler is the only remaining member of the Spirit Squad under contract with WWE today.

Despite what many perceived to be a "career-killing" gimmick with the Spirit Squad, Ziggler has been able to rise and be a WWE Superstar for over 15 years.

When asked about Ziggler's career, Johnny Jeter was quick to praise his former teammate:

"Oh man, Dolph is just killing it and I'm so proud of him. I think it was tough when we were up there because it was very cutthroat and maybe it's till like that today, I'm not sure. I just remember being up there and I knew 90% of the locker room because a lot of them came from Ohio Valley [Wrestling], all of us did we were like a big fraternity. But you always felt like you were walking on eggshells up there because there's no guarantees up there. To me it almost felt like we were cattle."

Jeter even admitted that whilst people knew Ziggler was going to be successful, the current SmackDown star managed to exceed everyone's expectations:

"I think Nemeth just blew all the naysayers away. I think everyone knew that he was going to have a successful career. But I don't think anyone anticipated or expected him to do what he's doing today. He's just phenomenal."

