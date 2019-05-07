5 Funniest Backstage Pranks WWE Superstars Pulled on Their Colleagues

Vince nearly gave Jonathan Coachman a heart attack

WWE Superstars entertain us almost every single day, whether it's through house shows, Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT or even pay-per-views. And sometimes, wrestling is a tough job, but a little enjoyment could make things normal.

When we get bored, we pull pranks on our friends, just for our entertainment and WWE Superstars are no different. They too rib their colleagues for their fun which, most of the time, makes us laugh as well. Most of the times, their prank didn't hurt anybody but sometimes, things have gone a little too far.

The following are 5 WWE Superstars who pulled great pranks on other wrestlers.

#5 The mysterious man who asked for an autograph

That autograph guy...

Owen Hart is a famous name when it comes to ribbing wrestlers in WWE. Multiple WWE Superstars have revealed how Owen would prank others without hurting them. One such story also involves Val Venis. Speaking to Kayfabe Commentaries, Val revealed that many few years ago, when he was travelling to a WWE show through the St. Louis airport, kids started asking him for an autograph. He happily agreed and signed for them.

After that, a man came to Val and asked him to sign an autograph on his (Val Venis') pictures. The Superstar denied his request and continued signing for kids. After he went to his hotel room, his phone rang, and from the other side, someone asked Val to sign those pictures.

Val denied his request again and before he could sleep, his phone rang again, and the person asked him to come and meet him at the lobby. Without thinking, an angry Val goes to meet him, but when he reached the lobby, no one was there except Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart, who were sitting on a chair. Val asked them if they saw a man with his pictures, to which they nodded and sent him to the outside.

It took more than an hour and a half for Val to go to sleep again. He forgot about the incident soon, but 6 months later, Edge revealed to him that it was Owen Hart who pranked him at St. Louis airport. The guy who asked for an autograph was real, but Owen did the calls pretending to be the lobby guy.

