5 Funniest real-life stories about The Undertaker 

The Undertaker is one of the most intimidating characters in WWE history. He is known for his remorseless attitude and supernatural abilities. Opponents feared facing The Deadman, as they knew they could not escape from his wrath.

However, the man behind this dark and spooky gimmick, Mark Calaway, is actually a very kind-hearted person and a respected figure backstage. His colleagues and co-workers keep sharing unheard stories about The Deadman from time to time, which helps to shed light on the human side of his character.

Some of these stories are so insane one might think that The Undertaker has nothing to do with them. So, let's take a look at five such funny real-life stories about the WWE icon.

#5. The Undertaker once slept in a coffin

The Undertaker is known for putting people in coffins and burying them alive. But did you know that he once decided to sleep in one of them?

WWE legend JBL appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast in November 2020. He shared some great backstage stories about The Deadman, including the time when he was found sleeping in a coffin. According to JBL, Taker had a few drinks and was in the mood to take a quick nap.

However, he did not want to sleep in his car or in the dressing room. After searching for a while, Taker came to the conclusion that he would sleep in one of his coffins.

Once he got up, Taker found his coffin surrounded by many people. To everyone's amazement, Taker merely stood up and walked away without uttering a word.

It must have been a crazy experience for those nearby people who got to witness, in person, what the Phenom is all about.

