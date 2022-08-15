5 Hilarious Moments featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE can be a really fun place, sometimes. Not funny as in peculiar. It's more like funny in the "ha-ha" sense.

With all the conflict and violence, sometimes the WWE Universe needs comic relief to balance things out. Some performers just have a knack for giving us a laugh or two here and there, and even The Rattlesnake himself, Steve Austin, is no exception to that.

Austin's outlandish persona lends itself to comedic situations anyway, and there were times when his hard-edge, working man image met with the overall goofiness that exists in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Here are five hilarious moments from the career of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#5 - Austin breaks through on commentary

On a May 1998 episode of RAW, Austin joined Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler for color commentary during a falls-count-anywhere match between Mick Foley and Terry Funk. The match was especially brutal, but Stone Cold's vicious vitriol was what made the segment.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 5/4/98: Terry Funk takes on Mick Foley while Steve Austin sits in on commentary 5/4/98: Terry Funk takes on Mick Foley while Steve Austin sits in on commentary https://t.co/IREdzlLYWz

Austin showed how funny he can be in an off-the-cuff manner, and really improvised his way through what turned out to be a great battle. His silly signature drawl only added to it all.

While this moment may seem small on the surface, it was really one of the first times that Austin got to work in a non-traditional role for him. He thrived on the broadcast and showed how quick-witted he was. This led to him being used in a lot of other aspects besides just wrestling and cutting out in-ring promos.

#4 - Riding the wild Zamboni pony

One of the most outlandish yet iconic images of Steve Austin's first crazy run in WWE was the night he drove a Zamboni into the arena and went right after Vince McMahon and his minions.

The stunt had never been done before, and the fans in the arena roared their approval. Meanwhile, it was visually amazing on the television broadcast.

An assist in this category also has to go to the beer truck that austin used to drive to ringside, spraying all over McMahon's faction with beer. All of Austin's vehicle stunts were unique and original.

#3 - The Rattlesnake makes the WWE Chairman wet his pants

The greatest aspect of Austin's persona was that he always got the best out of his tyrannical boss. No matter what type of trap that Mr. McMahon tried to set up for Austin, he always seemed to escape like The Roadrunner, leaving Vince to be Wile E. Coyote.

The two were probably the best comedy duo since Abbott and Costello, with McMahon constantly playing the foil. It was never more evident than on the night he was apprehended by Austin and had a rather 'unfortunate' bathroom incident in front of the fans.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 10/19/98: "McMahon 3:16 Says I Just Pissed My Pants!"



A show-long storyline which saw Vince McMahon hiding in fear from a violence-threatening Steve Austin ends with a BANG!



Vince is tremendous in all of this, of course. 10/19/98: "McMahon 3:16 Says I Just Pissed My Pants!"A show-long storyline which saw Vince McMahon hiding in fear from a violence-threatening Steve Austin ends with a BANG!Vince is tremendous in all of this, of course. https://t.co/dKAzYX0WIY

It was yet another example of how the WWE Chairman was willing to take the fall to make Austin's star shine brighter. He wasn't afraid to make a complete fool of himself to keep the storyline going (and the cash register ringing).

It was a terrific time during one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. Even if it got a little 'messy' at times.

#2 - Stone Cold vs. Booker T

It's hard to nail down one specific moment from the feud between Austin and Booker T, because the entire thing was terrific. Booker's constant attempts to hide from The Texas Rattlesnake made for some clever segments where plenty of props were used.

King @MrKingCoop @CeeHawk I would say this guy was Booker's best rivalry in WWE, that's a feud that should have went longer, it was entertaining though, I still remember that episode where Stone cold was chasing Booker T everywhere, from a church to a grocery store, that was comedy!! 🤣🤣 @CeeHawk I would say this guy was Booker's best rivalry in WWE, that's a feud that should have went longer, it was entertaining though, I still remember that episode where Stone cold was chasing Booker T everywhere, from a church to a grocery store, that was comedy!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/OaZ9sYa1FH

No matter where the five-time WCW World Champion tried to find shelter, Austin always seemed to track him down. Stone Cold followed Book to church and even to the grocery store, each time with a hilarious effect.

It was a great story between two all-time greats. As much as their physical altercations were awesome, their vignettes were pure, comedy gold. Even if, at times, they did leave behind a clean-up on Aisle 3.

#1 - Austin & Angle compete for Mr. McMahon's affection

In a series of vignettes that you can never stop laughing at, two of WWE's toughest competitors acted like small children, fawning over their father figure's love. The two men were Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kurt Angle.

The Rattesnake and the Olympic Gold Medal Winner comically competed to be chosen as Vince McMahon's favorite performers. There was a lot of hugging, some silly hats, and even a little bit of bad singing.

Both men have stated that this was some of the most fun that they both had in WWE. It's a great example of how wrestling can be light-hearted, even for two legit wrestlers. Austin and Angle are a great example of a magical time in the promotion, where the blood and guts in the ring were balanced out with a little something to put a smile on our faces.

Steve Austin showed us that even the most savage of individuals have a clown hiding somewhere inside them.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA