Booker T disclosed he was approached to have a "final match"

Booker T revealed that he was approached to have his final match in Texas next year at Starrcast.

The Master of Spinner-Roonie has not wrestled in WWE since 2012. He has not completely stopped wrestling. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer has been wrestling in the independent scene on several occasions. It is common for legends to return to wrestle and hype up their final match.

Recently, Ric Flair also had his final match. Booker was also approached to have his final match at next year's Starrcast, which is scheduled to take place in his home state of Texas.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former world champion revealed that he was approached to wrestle in his final match at Starrcast next year. Booker revealed that the pitch for his final match involved a reunion of his legendary tag team, the Harlem Heat, along with Stevie Ray. The former WWE Champion's response was a firm no. The former world champion said that after his recent match, he had a lot of knee pain and his body would not cope up with him a year later.

“I was approached, actually, to have a final match next year at Starrcast. Harlem Heat’s final match. Here in Texas. I said, ‘Hell nah.’ We ain’t doing none of that. I just had a match a couple of weeks ago and my knee was killing me. I can only imagine what it’s going to feel like next year." - Booker T via Hall of Fame Podcast [h/t bodyslam.net]

When will Booker T have his last match?

While speaking on the same podcast, Booker T said that fans will never be seeing his final match. The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer said that he will be wrestling in tag team matches and that too only for one or two spots.

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! Got to step back in the ring last night at Reality of Wrestling and it felt GOODT! https://t.co/43VmeFdOjz

"I’m still working, I’m still having matches, you’re just never going to see me have a last match. You’re never going to see me do much in the ring. I’m never going to build a match up like I’m doing a whole lot. One tag in, one tag out, that’s it. I’m done. Where’s my check? That’s way I learned from one of my teachers back in the day, Hacksaw Butch Reed. I’m coming in one time, and I’m coming out asking for my check." - Booker T via Hall of Fame Podcast [h/t bodyslam.net]

Do you think Booker T will ever wrestle in a full-fledged singles match? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil