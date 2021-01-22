5 future dream matches between full-time WWE Superstars and WWE legends

In WWE, fans often see matches between current WWE Superstars and returning legends. Sometimes this can be as a one-off, or even as a retirement match. In recent years, the WWE Universe has seen some great matches between current WWE Superstars and WWE Legends. A few that have stood out have been the cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36 between John Cena and The Fiend, and The Undertaker against AJ Styles, as well as Charlotte Flair versus Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2019.

In the near future, there are many dream match-ups between current WWE Superstars and returning legends that could take place. Some Hall of Fame inductees could come out of retirement for one night only at some point, and some have even expressed a desire to work with popular current performers.

It's always exciting to dream up possible matches between WWE legends and today's stars. Here are five future dream matches between current full-time WWE Superstars, and legends from the company.

#5 WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs WWE legend Beth Phoenix

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE at TLC after being away from television for a few months in 2020. The multiple-time Women's Champion immediately launched herself into the title scene as Asuka's partner, and the duo defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Flair is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE Superstars currently, and was an integral part of the Women's Revolution as one of the Four Horsewomen.

Currently, Beth Phoenix is behind the commentary desk on NXT, but the star has enjoyed a great in-ring career in WWE, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. She remains one of the youngest performers to be a part of it.

Like Charlotte Flair, Beth Phoenix is a rare powerhouse woman in the ring. This is even more unique, as Phoenix was rising through the ranks of WWE in an era where women were often sidelinded, and the focus was on their looks rather than their talent.

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair and Beth Phoenix have met previously in the ring. Both WWE Superstars were a part of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, and both stars managed to make it down to the final three, alongside Shayna Baszler, Flair was the eventual winner, but Beth Phoenix's performance was unforgettable.

It feels plausible that fans could see Charlotte Flair and Beth Phoenix meet once again in the ring, and it would be great to see this happen.