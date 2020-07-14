5 Future feuds that WWE hinted this week on RAW (14th July 2020)

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules takes place this weekend live from WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Whilst the focus of RAW this week was building towards this weekend's event, there were also many teases for future feuds that could become a reality heading into SummerSlam.

Last night's episode of RAW also included some interesting returns, with The Women's Division now looking more stacked than ever with Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler back, and in fighting form.

Like many TV programs, WWE drops hints for future storylines on a regular basis, but many of these hints go completely unnoticed. Here are five future feuds that were teased last night on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Angel Garza vs Andrade

Angel Garza and Andrade have been on the same page since Garza was brought up to the main roster back in February, but in recent weeks, it appears that Tag Team wrestling may not be for them. Zelina Vega has spent weeks forcing the duo together, but they may be destined to remain apart.

Both Garza and Andrade have held singles gold in the past, which means that they are both much more prepared to step into singles feuds than one together. The storyline recently seems to surround the struggle for both men to accept that there is someone that has their back, and it's unlikely that they will be able to win the RAW Tag Team Championships this way.

It's strange that Andrade and Angel Garza won't be fighting for the RAW Tag Team Championships this weekend at Extreme Rules.

Even if they were handed a championship shot this weekend, based on the way that they were forcing their chemistry last night, expect one of them to win titles, when they are finally handed a title shot.