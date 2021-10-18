5 future WWE opponents for Tyson Fury

WWE has an extensive history of working with various famous celebrities and sporting stars.

One such sporting star who has history with the promotion is undefeated heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury.

Fury is the reigning WBC, Ring Magazine and Lineal Heavyweight Boxing Champion. The Gypsy King has a professional boxing record of 32 fights with 31 victories and one draw.

Fury's most recent victory came with a successful defense of his WBC and Ring Magazine Heavyweight Championships against fierce rival Deontay Wilder.

However, the heavyweight boxer does also have a history as a WWE Superstar. In late 2019, Tyson Fury engaged in a feud with Braun Strowman. This resulted in The Gypsy King competing in a match against Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Ring Magazine Heavyweight Champion won his first and only match by count-out against Strowman. However, he has since made more WWE appearances and has teased more matches with the company.

Let's take a closer look at five possible future WWE opponents for Tyson Fury.

#5 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has made quite the splash since returning to WWE.

The Beast re-emerged at SummerSlam in August by confronting current Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief and Brock Lesnar are set to meet at WWE Crown Jewel later this month with the Universal Championship hanging in the balance.

However, Brock Lesnar also has an extensive combat sports background. Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and was one of the biggest box office attractions in combat sports.

A Tyson Fury vs Brock Lesnar match inside of a WWE ring would attract fans of professional wrestling, professional boxing and mixed martial arts all to one event. Perhaps Fury vs Lesnar could happen in the future now that The Beast Incarnate is once again on the WWE roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam