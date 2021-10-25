5 gimmick matches WWE could bring back for Halloween 2021

Halloween is almost upon us and it's time to get scared once again. The Boogeyman will no doubt be getting his worms ready as the spooky season is celebrated in WWE. NXT will be honoring the ghostly day with a Halloween Havoc special and SmackDown will no doubt have some eerie events on Friday, October 29.

Over the years, WWE has created some gimmick matches that would resemble something from a horror movie. Some rightly deserve to be brought back for the WWE Universe, and some, well, could stay away for good.

That being said, let's take a look at five gimmick matches WWE could bring back for Halloween 2021.

#5 WWE could bring the Eye for an Eye match

The Elitist @TheElitistonYT2 What’s one match you wish you Never Saw? I’ll Start: Eye for an Eye What’s one match you wish you Never Saw? I’ll Start: Eye for an Eye https://t.co/aqkdRStGn2

Ok, this one might be controversial, but the gimmick undoubtedly fits Halloween. The rules are fairly straight forward: the first person to extract an eye from their opponent wins the match. The gimmick match comes straight from the horror movie playbook and into the WWE ring.

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio had the first-ever Eye for an Eye match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in 2020. The match saw Seth Rollins remove Rey's eye out using the steel steps. Honestly, it did really happen, only the fake eyeball gave it all away.

The match took place during a time WWE had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, where all of their shows took place on a closed set. Seth Rollins spoke about his feelings about the match leading into it:

"Obviously it’s a match that has never been done before. I think people maybe tuned in out of morbid curiosity to see what would happen. I certainly did not expect to be in that match at any point leading up to it. When the stipulation was given to me, I was definitely caught off guard and didn’t even really know how to prepare for it." (h/t TalkSPORT)

The match could be brought back for Halloween and be inserted into a feud. It could even lead to a long-term storyline with the opponent who loses their eye. All of a sudden there's something to work with for a character trying to navigate through WWE with one eye less. You just never know where it may lead. Either that, or they just keep things simple and we just forget that this suggestion and gimmick match was ever made. It's up to you.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku