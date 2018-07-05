4 Great WWE Wrestlers who need to improve their mic work

Sagnik Monga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.48K // 05 Jul 2018, 13:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Reigns in a promo battle against John Cena

Gone are the days when only superior wrestling skills were required to be a top draw in the professional wrestling business. With rapidly changing times involving a lot of press interviews and media attention, performers have gradually learned and perfected the art of handling the microphone.

The trend, which Ric Flair made popular in WWE/F, has seen a plethora of wrestlers like The Miz, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella amongst others make up for their average in-ring skills with their astounding promo cutting skills.

On the other hand, there are even some performers who, despite being phenomenal inside the ring, have not been able to captivate the crowd with their words.

Here are four of them.

Honorable Mention: The Bludgeon Brothers

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#4 Asuka

Asuka cutting a promo on Charlotte

Asuka is one of the if not, the most talented female superstars in WWE today. At 914 days, the company billed her as having the "longest undefeated streak in history." Arguably the most technically gifted superstar on the roster, she will go down as one of the greatest female competitors of the decade.

The only reason Asuka has still not reached the pinnacle of women wrestling is her poor mic skills. Sure she's all charismatic, and her character work is outstanding but her weak promo cutting abilities are a huge hindrance to her push to the top.

Unlike Shinsuke Nakamura who has embraced his lack of English speaking as his strength, Asuka is still stuck at few words, and the only thing working for her is her intensity at delivering dialogues.