5 greatest Becky Lynch moments in WWE

Where do we start with 'The Man' Becky Lynch? One of the most fierce and widely popular superstars of this generation. From being trained by Finn Balor in Ireland from a young age to making it to the main event of WrestleMania, she has accomplishments that only she can boast about.

Becky has been on a journey that took her through NXT, where she had several critically acclaimed matches. Her most famous, against Sasha Banks for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable in 2015.

It wasn't long after the match with Banks that she made her first appearance on the WWE main roster. That being said, let's take a look at five of the greatest Becky Lynch moments in WWE.

#5 Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam 2021 and wins the SmackDown Women's Championship

On the May 11th, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch surprised the WWE by announcing that she was pregnant. The announcement meant she had to relinquish the RAW Women's Championship, which she had successfully retained at the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view against Shayna Baszler.

In 2021, Becky Lynch teased her return to the ring. First, at the Royal Rumble event, then on night one of WrestleMania 37, and then before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

'The Man' then made her surprise return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a 15-month hiatus. Becky entered before a rescheduled SmackDown Women's Championship match involving the champion Bianca Belair and Carmella. Bianca Belair was due to defend her championship against Sasha Banks, who was unable to compete.

Lynch then took Carmella out and stepped up to face Bianca Belair with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. It was over within just a few seconds, with the Irish lass kicker hitting her version of a Rock Bottom to pick up the win and send shockwaves through the WWE.

It was an incredible moment, as 50,000 fans of the WWE Universe erupted to see the return orange-haired fighter not only return but win a major title. It will go down as one of the best returns we have witnessed at a SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

