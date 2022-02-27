5 greatest Cody Rhodes moments in WWE

The talk of Cody Rhodes joining WWE has grown quiet. The American Nightmare surprisingly left All Elite Wrestling after helping to start the company with Tony Khan, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. Cody is regarded as the most sought-after free agent and someone that WWE views as a can't-miss signing.

It is a stark contrast to how the company previously viewed the former WWE Superstar. Cody Rhodes spent a decade with World Wrestling Entertainment and accomplished quite a bit.

He is a former two-time Intercontinental Champion and a six-time Tag Team Champion. Rhodes also had a few memorable feuds against the likes of Rey Mysterio, Big Show, and The Shield.

With his potential return on the horizon, the promotion has to look back on history at the positives and the negatives.

Although Cody felt held back and left to achieve even greater heights, he needs to be positioned as a top star to help the company in the future. It seems like an ideal time to look back on these moments. Here are the five greatest Cody Rhodes moments in WWE.

#5 In the greatest Cody Rhodes moments in WWE: Aligning with Ted Dibiase and Randy Orton to create Legacy

Cody Rhodes was introduced to World Wrestling Entertainment as the wet-behind-the-ear son of the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. After losing a battle against Randy Orton, Cody got into a rivalry-turned-partnership with Hardcore Holly that brought him his first championship gold in WWE.

His first tag team title reign with Holly met his biggest obstacle when another second-generation talent, Ted Dibiase, debuted. The son of the Million Dollar Man wanted the tag team gold and also seemed to be looking to recruit Rhodes.

This led to a title defense at the Night of Champions 2008. In a shocking turn, Cody betrayed Hardcore Holly and won the titles with Dibiase.

His partnership with Ted Dibiase was cut short by an injury, but Rhodes found himself being recruited again.

This time, it was Randy Orton who wanted to build his own Legacy. With Rhodes and Dibiase, he did just that. With the two young stars behind him, Orton regained the WWE title and sat on top of Monday Night RAW. The group helped all three men own the spotlight for over a year.

