5 greatest comebacks from injuries in WWE history

The Nature Boy as the WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Everyone loves a good comeback story, from Rocky to Space Jam. There's something truly special about seeing someone fall from the highest of graces, and slowly, painfully work there way back to their former glory, taking the audience along for the ride.

In WWE, this is no different. How often have we seen someone go down with an injury, or betrayed by their tag team partner, or written off of Television in one way or another? They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so perhaps that is why when we see a superstar return and reach their former glory, it is an incredible sight.

Here are 5 of the greatest comebacks in the history of the WWE.

Edge

When Edge got injured in the summer of 2009, it left a notable gap in the SmackDown roster. The Rated R Superstar had been one of the brand's most prominent stars, since jumping ship from RAW two years prior.

His return at the 2010 Royal Rumble was a huge moment for fans, many of whom found themselves cheering for the Canadian for the first time in their lives.

Winning the match, Edge faced former partner Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 26, and whilst he lost the title match, he clearly hadn't lost his determination.

It took a bit longer than planned, but in December that year, Edge once again became World Heavyweight Champion, beating Kane, Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio in a TLC match.

