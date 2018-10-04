Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 greatest comebacks from injuries in WWE history

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
738   //    04 Oct 2018, 00:00 IST

tHE
The Nature Boy as the WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Everyone loves a good comeback story, from Rocky to Space Jam. There's something truly special about seeing someone fall from the highest of graces, and slowly, painfully work there way back to their former glory, taking the audience along for the ride.

In WWE, this is no different. How often have we seen someone go down with an injury, or betrayed by their tag team partner, or written off of Television in one way or another? They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so perhaps that is why when we see a superstar return and reach their former glory, it is an incredible sight.

Here are 5 of the greatest comebacks in the history of the WWE.

Edge

When Edge got injured in the summer of 2009, it left a notable gap in the SmackDown roster. The Rated R Superstar had been one of the brand's most prominent stars, since jumping ship from RAW two years prior.

His return at the 2010 Royal Rumble was a huge moment for fans, many of whom found themselves cheering for the Canadian for the first time in their lives.

Winning the match, Edge faced former partner Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 26, and whilst he lost the title match, he clearly hadn't lost his determination.

It took a bit longer than planned, but in December that year, Edge once again became World Heavyweight Champion, beating Kane, Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio in a TLC match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Ric Flair Triple H
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE legends who suffered the most devastating injuries...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE botches that led to serious injuries 
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars with most World Title reigns in WWE History
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WWE moments of Edge and Christian
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Rivalries In The History Of WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Tallest Wrestlers in WWE History
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments in WWE Raw History
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest heels of the 2000s
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Divas who suffered career-changing injuries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us