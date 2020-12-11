5 greatest matches of Finn Balor in WWE

Finn Balor made his NXT debut in late December 2014 and quickly solidified his position as one of the must-see Superstars on the black and gold brand.

Winning the NXT Championship in just over six months, his stature as the face of the brand grew manifold during his record-setting 292-day reign at the top of the card. He main evented multiple NXT TakeOver specials against the likes of Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and had some memorable encounters in the process.

However, it was his main roster debut which caught the attention of fans. Competing and winning against experienced Superstars like Cesaro and Roman Reigns, Balor soon found himself facing Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Summerslam 2016. Donning his Demon King avatar, he went onto capture the title and instantly became a major player on RAW. An unfortunate injury derailed his momentum, but his best was yet to come.

Now, as the NXT Champion in his second reign, his matches are highly anticipated by his loyal fans from all across the globe. Let's take a dive and recount Finn Balor's 5 greatest WWE matches:

#5 Finn Balor vs AJ Styles (TLC 2017)

Finn Balor vs AJ Styles at TLC 2017

A dream match that was never supposed to take place, Finn Balor vs AJ Styles at TLC 2017 was an encounter that certainly lived up to the expectations of fans. Initially, Balor was supposed to take on Bray Wyatt, but an unspecified illness forced the latter to withdraw from the match. AJ Styles was called in for an exhibition match-up against Balor.

The fact that the audiences were chanting "this is awesome" even before the match started, was a testament to how eagerly anticipated this match was. Even though the two had no story to work around, the pure technical wrestling display in the ring left the fans enthralled for 18 minutes.

From submission locks to executing their moves with seamless transitions, they put up a wrestling clinic that can be considered as one of Finn Balor's greatest WWE matches. Post-match, the two stars showed mutual respect with a 'Too Sweet' gesture that yet again sent the fans into a frenzy.