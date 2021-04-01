5 Greatest WWE moments of The Great Khali

It's official! The Great Khali is going into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former World Champion is one of the most intimidating superstars to step foot inside a WWE ring.

After making an impactful debut in 2006, Khali quickly became a force to be reckoned with. He went on an absolute roll, eventually leading to his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship win in 2007.

Throughout his career, the Indian Superstar became a part of several intriguing storylines. He had some great feuds against the likes of Triple H, Batista and The Undertaker.

These rivalries are considered some of the biggest highlights of his career. Khali is also considered to be the creator of the Punjabi Prison match.

As first revealed in an exclusive edition of #WWENow India, The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/Gjbc9DRRNU — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

The Great Khali's Indian origins are one of the main reasons behind his push in WWE. Being the first-ever Indian WWE Superstar, he helped in bringing a new audience to the pro wrestling world.

His contribution to the wrestling industry is truly remarkable and his Hall of Fame induction proves it.

In this article, let's talk about five unforgettable WWE moments with The Great Khali

#5 Great Khali makes his WWE debut

The Great Khali made his WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 22. Accompanied by Daivari, Khali interrupted the match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry. He confronted The Phenom, who was stunned by the appearance of the giant.

As Taker started punching the big man, the latter retaliated with a vicious chop to the head of The Deadman. He manhandled The Phenom and laid him out with relative ease.

The great khali once debut against and destroyed the undertaker in 2006 couple of months later into the mid of 2007 khali became the first Indian world champion in history and now inducted into the hall of fame congrats big man you deserved it 👏 👏 👏 👏 clap #WWE pic.twitter.com/foRQmuNteM — Lebron & AD coming soon 100% L.O.A.D.I.N.G. 🔋🔌 (@lebron_coming) March 24, 2021

Khali stood over the unconscious Phenom, sending a big message to the entire WWE locker room. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE debuts of all time. It helped in putting Khali over as a gigantic monster.

