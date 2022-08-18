5 greatest third-generation WWE Superstars in history

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and has housed some of the best wrestlers. Some stay and become company legends, while others hone their craft at the company before pursuing new pastures.

Some WWE Superstars form a great relationship with the company, so much so that if their children start wrestling, they come knocking. Over the years, we have seen wrestlers who have followed in the footsteps of someone before them. Incredibly, familial connections stretch as far as three or four generations when it comes to some performers.

On that note, we look at five of the greatest third-generation WWE Superstars in history.

#5. On our list of the five greatest Gen 3 WWE Superstars: Andrade

El Idolo had a great stint with the company

Most people don't know that Andrade is, in fact, a third-generation wrestler, having followed in the footsteps of his father, Jose Andrade Salas, and his grandfather Jose Andrade.

Both the senior Andrades were accomplished wrestlers, and El Idolo has built on their legacy and raised it to higher levels. In addition to his immediate family, Andrade has uncles and cousins involved in the business.

The Mexican quickly moved up the ranks in NXT and became NXT Champion. He followed that up with a main roster debut and a United States Championship reign. He currently competes in AEW under the name Andrade El Idolo.

#4. Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds comes from a family of wrestlers

Bray Wyatt is currently the hottest free agent in wrestling, having been linked with a return to WWE since Vince McMahon retired.

During his tenure, Wyatt became one of the most popular superstars among fans with his creativity and character work.

Wyatt is a third-generation superstar. His father, Mike Rotunda, and his late grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, devoted their lives to the wrestling business. The former WWE Champion also has two wrestler uncles in, Barry Windham and Kendall Windham.

#3. Natalya

Natalya being a member of the Hart family, makes her wrestling royalty. She is the daughter of Jim Neidhart and Elizabeth Patricia. The latter is the daughter of Hart Family patriarch Stu Hart, making Natalya a third-generation WWE Superstar.

Natalya has been a mainstay in WWE for a long time. She is a former Divas Champion, former SmackDown Women's Champion, and former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The veteran is one of the most reliable performers on the roster and has helped many new stars get over with the crowd. Her achievements and legacy would make her illustrious family proud.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy has taken the Orton name to dizzying heights

Randy Orton has often been termed as a wrestler destined for greatness. Looking at his roots and where he comes from, it is easy to see why. The son of 'Cowboy' Bob Orton and the grandson of Bob Orton Sr., Mr. RKO was born to compete in the ring.

While his family's legacy is no joke, Orton is easily the greatest and most accomplished performer among them. He is a 14-time world champion and has broken many records.

The Viper is a future Hall of Famer and will go down as an all-time great in the wrestling business.

#1. The Rock

Randy Orton is, without a doubt, one of the greatest superstars of all time. However, there is one third-generation competitor who beats him to the top spot, and that is The Great One.

The Rock is the son of Rocky Johnson and grandson of Peter Maivia, both of whom were accomplished wrestlers. Their influence landed him in WWE, where he became one of their greatest stars. His success saw films come calling, and the rest is history. He is now one of the biggest stars of Hollywood.

The Brahma Bull is not only the greatest third-generation superstar of all time but arguably the greatest wrestler. We have no doubt there will be millions (AND MILLIONS!) who agree with us on this one.

