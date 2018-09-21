5 greatest WWE babyfaces of all time

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The wrestling business thrives on interesting angles and stories, and most stories have two sides - the good, and the evil. While in today's world the lines have blurred between heels and babyfaces, their objectives more or less remain the same.

A babyface needs to generate sympathy for himself, while the heel is supposed to make the audience hate him with great intensity.

Over the years, there have been a plethora of great heels and babyfaces in the WWE who did their jobs to the utmost efficiency. Heels have been able to incite roots in the arenas by their actions, while the babyfaces have been genuinely adored by the masses.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 greatest babyfaces of all time.

#1 Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Say what you want about him, but Hogan was THE SUPERSTAR in the golden age of the WWE. People adored him and ate up every single one of his words. While he may have built up a reputation backstage, Hogan was a saint for the WWE Universe. He could do no wrong.

If you have any doubts over his popularity, the fact that he main-evented eight of the first nine WrestleManias removes all doubts. He held the WWE Championship six times, with a combined 2,185 days as a champion.

Hogan was untouchable in the '80s. He made WWE the juggernaut it is today. While his recent actions have painted him in a light anything but good, Hogan will forever be in the history books as the most beloved babyface in the history of pro-wrestling.

#2 Daniel Bryan

GOAT

If there is an emotion inducing and inspiring story in the WWE, it is the story of Daniel Bryan. The indie sensation was signed by the WWE after contesting classics after classics against the likes of CM Punk, Samoa Joe, etc.

While the fans had high expectations, they were dashed when he was treated like a loser by The Miz. You could tell that even the management wasn't that high on Bryan, given his small frame. Although he won the World Heavyweight Championship, his entire reign was treated like a joke, which ended in that infamous squash against Sheamus.

That match ignited something amongst the fans. Appalled by the mistreatment meted out to a talent like him, the WWE Universe decided to take matters into its own hands.

So much support gathered for Bryan that WWE was forced to change the WM32 main event to a triple threat. When Daniel overcame The Authority to become the WWE Champion, the roof blew off the arena and not a single dry eye could be seen

Rarely has such emotion been poured into a storyline, and it's almost impossible for a movement like the Yes! movement to take place again.

