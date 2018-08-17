5 Greatest WWE Champions of All Time

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.41K // 17 Aug 2018, 03:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Hulk Hogan are perhaps two of the most popular WWE superstars in history

The WWE Championship is the most prestigious championship in professional wrestling, and the competition against it has not even been close since the fall of the NWA.

Over its storied 55 year old history, 50 different men have had the honor of holding the WWE Championship. And for the most part, the championship have been reserved for some of the biggest legends in professional wrestling.

The world of pro-wrestling is a rather intriguing one, so to speak--particularly given the fact that its a unique blend of sports and entertainment. While the WWE or any major pro-wrestling promotion for that matter usually books its most charismatic superstars as the champions, the fact remains that the history of the WWE Championship has indeed witnessed several great athletes hold the prestigious title.

In other words, several excellent competitors have been accorded the great honor of holding the WWE Championship and representing this wonderful company in the realm of sports-entertainment. While at times the WWE Universe has been quite vocal about their dislike for certain heels who held the title, there have been several legendary babyfaces who have also captured the highly-coveted title.

It's from among the aforementioned 50 men that the WWE Universe has time and again picked out a select few distinguished gentlemen who happen to be the cream of the crop, so to speak.

Today we take a look back at the five greatest champions to have ever held the title. Now the five legends that make up this list have been elected on the basis of the combined number of days that they spent as the premier Champion in professional wrestling--

#5 Pedro Morales: 1027 days

Morales comes in at 5th

Now while most of the modern wrestling fans may not be aware of who Pedro Morales is, it is safe to say that he was a pretty big deal back in the day. Morales became the champion back when the company was called the WWWF.

Morales only won the WWWF Championship once but managed to hold on to it for a staggering 1027 days. Morales also holds the record for the longest reign as the Intercontinental Champion of the company at 619 days.

Morales is widely considered as the greatest Puerto Rican wrestler in history. He was also the first pro-wrestler of Latin origin to hold a world championship in pro wrestling. in 1995, WWE inducted Morales into their Hall of Fame.

1 / 5 NEXT