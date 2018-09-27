5 Greatest WWE moments of Edge and Christian

Pratik Chitre FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 97 // 27 Sep 2018, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Christian and Edge with their tag team titles

Edge and Christian are considered one of the best Tag Teams in WWE. In fact, WWE named them the greatest Tag Team in WWE history in 2012. They were instrumental in making tag team matches relevant during the Attitude Era. Their rivalry with The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz revolutionized the Tag Team matches in the WWE. Edge and Christian put their bodies on the line every time they entered the ring, which is why the WWE Universe loved to see them. Edge and Christian have held the WWE Tag Team Championship seven times in their career. In 2011, Edge announced his retirement from professional wrestling due to a legitimate injury. Let us take a glance at the five greatest moments of Edge and Christian in the WWE.

#5 Los Conquistadores

Los Conquistadores on the ramp

Edge and Christian lost the Tag Team Championship to the Hardy Boyz at Unforgiven. They got a rematch on RAW which was a ladder match. The ladder match had a stipulation that if Edge and Christian lost the match, then they would never be able to challenge for the Tag Team titles, as long as The Hardy Boyz were Champions. In the end, Edge and Christian lost the match.

In order to compete in future Tag Team title matches, they began competing as 'Los Conquistadores,' where they would wear yellow colored spandex suits and masks. They earned a tag team title shot after winning a tag team battle royal match on SmackDown. Los Conquistadores defeated the Hardy Boyz at No Mercy, thus winning the Tag Team Championship.

1 / 3 NEXT